India: Three accused in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ case remanded to police custody for 12 days

On Thursday, a Magistrate court in the Indian state of Kerala, Ernakulam remanded three accused of alleged human sacrifice to police custody for 12 days, reported the Bar and Bench. This comes days after the news of human sacrifice first came to light on October 11.

The three accused were later identified as Muhammed Shafi and the husband-wife pair of Bhagawal Singh and Laila said the reports. This comes a day after they were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court.



The news first broke when two dismembered bodies of two women were found, on Tuesday. According to the local police, the two women were murdered allegedly in “human sacrifice” rituals within 24 hours. Reportedly, they were lottery ticket sellers in the state’s Ernakulam city and went missing earlier this year in June and September.

(With inputs from agencies)



