India: Three held for allegedly killing two women as 'human sacrifices' in Kerala

Two women were murdered and buried in a shocking incident related to black magic in India's southern state of Kerala. As quoted by news agency ANI, a local police official said on Tuesday that the women were 'brutally' murdered allegedly in "human sacrifice" rituals within 24 hours after they went missing in Pathanamthitta.

According to Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju, three persons including one woman were arrested. They were suspected of luring and killing the women allegedly as a human sacrifice.

As per the officials, the murders took place on June 6 and September 26 and the case was registered by Kadavanthra police in Kochi after the report of a missing woman was filed in September.

The accused, identified as Shafi and the husband-wife pair of Bhagaval Singh and Laila, were sent to two weeks of judicial custody by a local court on Wednesday.

Reports have mentioned that Mohammed Shafi brought the two women to Bhagaval's house, who along with his wife used to run a massage centre near Aranmula in the Pathanamthitta district.

#WATCH: 'Human sacrifice' in Kerala | All three accused being brought out of Ernakulam District Sessions Court. All of them have been remanded to judicial custody till October 26.



The three accused had allegedly killed two women as 'human sacrifices'

"The main suspect is Shafi who brought the women. His aim was money. It is being investigated whether the accused Shafi approached more women for a `human sacrifice ritual`," Nagaraju said, adding that the CCTV footage was helpful in nabbing the accused".

According to the police, two dismembered bodies were found buried inside the premises of a house in the Pathanamthitta district. "We think that the couple Bhagaval Singh and Laila performed human sacrifice for economic prosperity," the official said.

