India: Tamil Nadu bans sale of cotton candy over presence of cancer-causing chemical

Cotton candy is not just a confectionary for many people as nostalgic childhood memories are often attached with the simple sugary treat famous for its soft texture, savoury taste, not to forget the fun everyone has eating cotton candy with friends.

The state of Tamil Nadu in southern Indian on Saturday (Feb 17) imposed a ban on the sale of cotton candy. The ban has been imposed after food analysis found that cotton candy being sold in the state contained a cancer-inducing chemical. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian made the announcement about the ban.

The ministry has said that cotton candy was found to be containing Rodamine-B, a carcinogen. The industry has hence deemed cotton candy unsafe for consumption. While declaring cotton candy unsafe for consumption, the ministry invoked Food Safety and Standards Act (2006).

“As per the act, packaging, importing, selling, and serving food articles with Rhodamine-B in marriage ceremonies and public functions is a punishable offence,” said the health ministry in a press release.

Ma Subramanian, the health minister, said that he had issued directive to relevant authorities for due inspection and take action against violators of the ban.

Cotton candy is already banned in Puducherry, the neighbouring union territory. The ban was imposed after a toxic chemical was found in the popular confectionary.

The ban in Puducherry was announced by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan just a week ago. Rhodamine-B was again the culprit along with other toxic chemicals. The governor instructed government officials to carry out inspections in shops that sold cotton candy. The officials were reportedly asked to seize the stocks where toxic chemicals were found.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan urged caution and said everyone should make informed choices. The governor put emphasis that people should not give foods with colour additives to anyone, especially, to children.