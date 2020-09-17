India tally crosses 51-lakh mark with spike of 97,894 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally of cases galloped past 51 lakh with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in last 24 hours.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, according to Union Ministry of Health data.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday became only the second country in the world, after the United States, to record more than 5 million cases.

The south Asian nation, the world's second-most populous country, has been reporting more new daily cases than the United States since mid-August and accounts for just over 16% of globally known cases.

The deadly Covid-19 across the world has now infected more than 29 million people and the numbers are expected to pass 30 million, with 9.39 lakh people succumbing to the virus that was first reported in late December 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)