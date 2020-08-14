India tally crosses 24 lakh-mark with 64,553 new cases in last 24-hours

With a spike of 64,553 cases and 1,007 deaths, the coronavirus tally in the country rose to 24,61,191 while death toll crossed 48,000-mark.

India has recorded a spike of 64,553 cases and 1,007 deaths in the past 24 hours on Friday. The coronavirus tally in the country has increased to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases.

The number of people who have improved has increased to 17,51,556. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 48,040 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website.

It can be seen that India's cumulative coronavirus caseload makes it the third worst-hit country in the world after the United States and Brazil. However, the government maintains that the situation across the country is improving as more number of people are getting cured.

At present, India's recovery rate is over 70 per cent while the death rate stands at 1.95 per cent, among the lowest across the globe.

India had tested 8,48,728 samples for Coronavirus taking the total number of testing to 2,76,94,416, India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said in a statement.

