India suspends all international commercial flight operations till July 15

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday announced to suspend all scheduled International commercial passenger flights to and from India till July 15 due to coronavirus pandemic.

"In continuation of the circular dated 30.05.2020 on the subject cited above (Travel and Visa related to COVID-19), the competent authority has decided that Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India shall remain suspended till 2359 hours IST of 15th July 2020," DGCA said in the statement.

But according to the statement, this restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights.

Meanwhile, India recorded the highest daily spike of 17,926 new coronavirus cases and 407 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus cases in India stand at 4, 90,401 including 1, 89,463 active cases, 2, 85,637 cured/discharged/migrated and 15,301 deaths, as reported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The national capital Delhi is being compared to New York now as the state has crossed the 70,000 mark with 3,390 new positive cases, 64 deaths and 3,328 recoveries reported in Delhi in the last 24 hrs. The total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 73,780, including 44,765 recovered/discharged cases and 2,429 deaths.

Mumbai, which is one of the worst affected cities in the country, reported 1,365 fresh cases and 58 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 70,990 and death toll to 4,060, as reported by the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

