India: Supreme Court upholds government’s demonetisation decision with a 4-1 majority

The Supreme Court, on Monday, backed the decision taken by the Indian government in 2016 to demonetise the country’s currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 denominations by a 4-1 majority. The five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court gave passed its judgement and said that the decision could not be faulted just because it was initiated by the central government.

The bench headed by supreme court Justice S A Nazeer had taken a batch of 58 petitions challenging several different aspects of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s demonetisation decision. In reference to which Justice BR Gavai, reading out the order by the bench said, that whether the objective of the move was achieved or not, is “not relevant”.

“There has to be great restraint in matters of economic policy. Court cannot supplant the wisdom of executive with its wisdom,” the court order added. However, the one strong dissenting judge, Justice BV Nagarathna called the note ban by the government “vitiated and unlawful”. She argued that the Reserve Bank of India should have independently recommended demonetisation as opposed to basing it on the government’s advice.





More to follow...

