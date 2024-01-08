India summons Maldives high commissioner over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

Amid the ongoing diplomatic row, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Monday (Jan 8) summoned Maldives High Commissioner Ibrahim Shaheeb.

Shaheeb arrived at the ministry in Delhi's South Block early in the morning and could be seen leaving the building a few minutes later.

The high-ranking official was summoned a day after the Indian government raised concerns over the derogatory comments made by some Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What exactly is the controversy?

Ever since PM Modi visited Lakshadweep - an archipelago consisting of 36 islands located in the Arabian Sea, there has been an online discourse about whether the picturesque region could be the next Maldives.

However, the discourse did not go down well with certain Maldivian government officials as well as social media users who started foul-mouthing PM Modi as well as India.

Mariyam Shiuna, the deputy minister of youth empowerment, information and arts referred to PM Modi as a 'clown' and a 'puppet of Israel' after he posted images from his visit to the archipelago.

“What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with a life jacket #VisitMaldives,” Shiuna posted on X.

Zahid Rameez, a Council member of the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) also targeted India by posting: “The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall.”

Some other Maldivian leaders also followed the trend and posted similar racist tirades masquerading as digs at India.

Ministers suspended

After the Indian side raised concerns, the Maldivian government on Sunday (Jan 7) suspended Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Hassan Zihan over their derogatory comments.

In an official statement, the Maldives foreign ministry clarified that these opinions were personal and did not reflect the nation's stance.

"The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives," read the statement.

Maldives relies heavily on Indian tourists to keep its industry buoyant. According to a data, at the end of December 2023, as many as 209,198 Indian tourists arrived in Maldives for recreational purposes, making it the biggest demography to visit the island nation. Hence, irking New Delhi may have serious ramifications for Maldives.