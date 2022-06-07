India successfully tests Agni-IV intermediate-range ballistic missile

Marking a significant boost to the country’s military capabilities, India has successfully carried out a “training launch” of the Agni-IV intermediate-range ballistic missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

The missile, which is capable of striking a target that is 4,000 km away, is primarily meant for deterrence against China.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement, ''The launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system.''

''The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.''

Also see | Agni-5 vs China's DF-17 missile: India's nuclear-capable missile is a gamechanger

''The successful test reaffirms India's policy of having a 'Credible Minimum Deterrence' Capability,'' it added.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, which is also working towards ''manoeuvering warheads or intelligent re-entry vehicles,'' Agni-IV is the fourth in the Agni series of missiles which was earlier known as Agni II prime.

India, which is in the process of further strengthening its strategic missiles arsenal by adopting newer technologies and capabilities, has three more solitary nuclear ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) under development, with INS Arighat now slated for commissioning this year after some delay.



(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: