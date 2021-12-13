India successfully launches supersonic missile assisted torpedo system

India on Monday launched the supersonic missile assisted torpedo system developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from Wheeler Island in Odisha.

The system is a next-generation missile-based standoff torpedo delivery system, the government said. The missile was launched from a ground mobile launcher.

Supersonic missile assisted torpedo system successfully tested from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha

During the launch, the full range of capability of the missile was successfully demonstrated. The missile is set to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability.

The missile carried a torpedo, parachute delivery system and release mechanisms during the launch.

"The canister-based missile system consists of advanced technologies namely two-stage solid propulsion, electro-mechanical actuators and precision inertial navigation," the government said.

Several DRDO labs were involved in developing the missile system. It was described as a "textbook launch".

Defence minister Rajnath Singh while congratulating the team on the successful test said: "The development of the system is a perfect example of building futuristic defence systems in the country."

(With inputs from Agencies)