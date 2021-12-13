India successfully launches supersonic missile assisted torpedo system

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Dec 13, 2021, 08:43 PM(IST)

The missile was launched from Wheeler Island in Odisha (Photo Courtesy: Defence Ministry) Photograph:( Others )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The missile which was launched from ground mobile launcher a is set to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability.

India on Monday launched the supersonic missile assisted torpedo system developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from Wheeler Island in Odisha.

The system is a next-generation missile-based standoff torpedo delivery system, the government said. The missile was launched from a ground mobile launcher.

×

During the launch, the full range of capability of the missile was successfully demonstrated. The missile is set to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability.

The missile carried a torpedo, parachute delivery system and release mechanisms during the launch.

"The canister-based missile system consists of advanced technologies namely two-stage solid propulsion, electro-mechanical actuators and precision inertial navigation," the government said.

Several DRDO labs were involved in developing the missile system. It was described as a "textbook launch".

Defence minister Rajnath Singh while congratulating the team on the successful test said: "The development of the system is a perfect example of building futuristic defence systems in the country." 

(With inputs from Agencies)

Topics

Read in App