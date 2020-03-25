India strongly condemns 'heinous' terror attack on Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul

India on Wednesday condemned in "strongest terms" the "heinous" terrorist attack at a Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul which led to the death of twelve people.

In a statement, the government said that " We convey our sincerest condolences to the immediate family members of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan."

Describing the incident as a “cowardly attack”, the MEA said in its statement that "such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID 19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers".

"India stands in solidarity with the people, the Government and the security forces of Afghanistan in their efforts for bringing peace and security to the country,” the MEA said in its statement.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri also “strongly condemned” the attack.

“These killings are a grim reminder of atrocities that continue to be inflicted upon religious minorities in some countries & the urgency with which their lives & religious freedom have to be safeguarded,” he tweeted.