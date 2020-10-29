India stands with France in fight against terrorism, says PM Modi after Nice attack

PM Narendra Modi today condemned the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today's attack in Nice. | France knife attack live update

"Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France," the Indian prime minister said, adding,"India stands with France in the fight against terrorism."

I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today's heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

A woman was beheaded near the Basilica of Notre-Dame on the Mediterranean coast and three people were killed by a knife-wielding attacker in Nice on Thursday as Nice mayor, Christian Estrosi said it was a "terrorist attack".

Estrosi added that the attacker repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar".

Prime Minister Jean Castex later said that the country has decided to raise France's Vigipirate security alert system to the highest "attack emergency" level.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the ''barbaric attack'' pledging solidarity with France in the fight against extremism even as German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany stood with France after the "brutal" knife.