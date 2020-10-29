France knife attack live update: Government raises alert to 'attack emergency' level

Knife attack in Nice Photograph: AFP
Oct 29, 2020, 05.52 PM
President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the Interior Ministry to take part in a crisis meeting following the knife attack in Nice that left three people dead even as France raised its alert to the highest level nationally.
Prime Minister Jean Castex said that the attack was "as cowardly as it is barbaric" and told Parliament he had decided to raise France's Vigipirate security alert system to the highest, "attack emergency" level.
Oct 29, 2020, 05.33 PM
UK PM Johnson said he was "appalled" to hear the "barbaric attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica".
"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the UK stands steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance," the UK PM said.
I am appalled to hear the news from Nice this morning of a barbaric attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the UK stands steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 29, 2020
Oct 29, 2020, 05.27 PM
Reuters reported within hours of the Nice attack, police killed a man who had threatened passersby with a handgun in Montfavet, near the southern French city of Avignon. He was also shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest), according to radio station Europe 1.
Oct 29, 2020, 04.35 PM
"The situation is now under control," police spokeswoman Florence Gavello said.
Nice Mayor Estrosi said Macron would soon be arriving in Nice as he called for churches around the country to be given added security or to be closed as a precaution.
Oct 29, 2020, 04.26 PM
Two victims died at the Basilica of Notre-Dame on the Mediterranean coast, while a third person died of injuries after seeking refuge in a nearby bar, reports said.
Oct 29, 2020, 04.19 PM
A woman was beheaded and at least three people were killed by a knife-wielding attacker near a church in the French city of Nice.
Nice mayor, Christian Estrosi said it was a terrorist attack which took place near the Notre Dame church.
The Nice mayor added that the attacker repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar". French President Emmanuel Macron is due to visit Nice shortly today.