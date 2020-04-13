India slams Pakistan after its vessels attack Indian fishing boats

India has registered strong protests with Islamabad after Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) vessel attacked two Indian fishing boats on Sunday.

The incident took place off the coast of Gujarat at the international maritime border and during the attack one Indian fisherman was injured.

The ministry of external affairs in a note verbale condemned the "deplorable and unprofessional act" by the PMSA vessel, calling it a contravention of international laws. New Delhi in the note verbale asked Pakistan to desist from such acts.

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency is a uniform service branch within the Pakistan Navy and looks after the country's maritime interests. The vessel attacked two Indian fishing boats--Omkar and Mahasagar.

Earlier in the day, India had demarched Pakistan over the killing of three of its civilians in ceasefire violations. Pakistan in ceasefire violation on April 12 in Chowkibal and Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir had killed three Indian civilians including a women and a minor child.

India in its demarche said, that killing goes beyond "humanitarian norms and professional military conduct" and called on Islamabad to "desist from such acts immediately."Pakistan in ceasefire violation had killed 34-year-old Shamima Begum, 17-year-old Javid Ahmad Khan of Reddi Chowkibal and 8-year old Zeeshan Bashir, resident of Tumna.

Even as the world is coordinating a global response on COVID-19 crisis, Pakistan has been increasingly belligerent and has tried to increase tension in the region. The increased ceasefire violation has been a continues affair in last few months and week.