India demarches Pakistan over killing of civilians in ceasefire violations

WION New Delhi, Delhi, India Apr 13, 2020, 09.28 PM(IST) Written By: Sidhant Sibal

File photo. Photograph:( Zee News Network )

Story highlights

India has demarche Pakistan over the killing of three of its civilians in ceasefire violations. Pakistan in ceasefire violation on April 12 in Chowkibal and Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir had killed three Indian civilians including a women and a minor child.

India in its demarche said, that killing goes beyond "humanitarian norms and professional military conduct" and called on Islamabad to "desist from such acts immediately."

Pakistan in ceasefire violation had killed 34-year-old Shamima Begum, 17-year-old Javid Ahmad Khan of Reddi Chowkibal and 8-year old Zeeshan Bashir, resident of Tumna.

India also called Pakistan to "adhere" to the 2003 ceasefire Understanding.