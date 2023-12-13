India slams OIC for statement criticising Supreme Court's Article 370 verdict

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday (Dec 13) slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its statement criticising the decision by the Indian Supreme Court to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, during a presser, said New Delhi rejected OIC's statement, terming it 'ill-informed and ill-intended'.

“India rejects the statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on a judgement of the Indian Supreme Court," said Bagchi.

"It is both ill-informed and ill-intended. That OIC does so at the behest of a serial violator of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross-border terrorism makes its action even more questionable. Such statements only undermine OIC’s credibility," he added, in an oblique reference to Pakistan.

A day after the top court issued its verdict, OIC expressed "concern" over the decision, claiming the reversal of Article 370 was "illegal and unilateral".

"The General Secretariat reaffirms its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their quest for the right of self-determination and reiterates its call on the international community to enhance its efforts to resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions," OIC said in the statement.

Notably, OIC has 57 member states from across four continents and describes itself as the voice of the Muslim world. The organisation has been known for taking a radical approach to Kashmir and has sided with Pakistan which claims authority over parts of the region.

The historic judgment

In a historic judgment, the apex court on Monday (Dec 11) approved the Union government's 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370.

A five-judge Constitution bench, presided by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices SK Kaul, Sanjeev Khanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant delivered the verdict.

While reading out the verdict, the CJI made it clear that Article 370 was a temporary provision “on a reading of the historical context in which it was included" and thus its exclusion was perfectly in the realms of constitutional boundary. He added that J&K holds no internal sovereignty after accession to India.

"It was only to further the relationship with the Union which was already defined under Article 370 and the proclamation by Yuvraj Karan Singh," he said.

Additionally, in a concurrent ruling, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul called for an impartial investigation into human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir since the 1980s, carried out by both state and non-state actors.