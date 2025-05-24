India slams 'grossly hypocritical' Pakistan at UNSC, points out 'army officials attended terrorists' funeral'

India on Friday (May 23) called out Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for its "grossly hypocritical behaviour".

Slamming Pakistan for its attacks on civilians during the four-day military confrontation, India noted that Islamabad makes no distinction between terrorists and civilians and thus has zero credentials to speak about protecting civilians.

Decades of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

During an open debate on "Addressing emerging threats, ensuring safety of civilians, humanitarian and UN personnel, journalists and media professionals and enhancing accountability mechanisms" under the agenda item "Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict", Pakistani Ambassador at the UN Asim Iftikhar Ahmad brought up the Kashmir issue and the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan.

In response, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, called out Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism that for decades has made civilians a target.

"India has experienced decades of Pakistani-sponsored terrorist attacks across the border. This ranges from the horrific attack on 26/11 Mumbai attack to the barbaric mass murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025. The victims of Pakistani terrorism have been predominantly civilians since its objective has been to attack our prosperity, progress and our morale," he said.

Watch the video here:

Pakistani officials attended terrorist funerals

Ambassador Harish then slammed Pakistani high-ups for attending the funerals of some terrorists killed by India during "Operation Sindoor"

"We just recently saw senior government, police, and military officials pay respects at the funeral of noted terrorists targeted by Operation Sindoor. A nation that makes no distinction between terrorists and civilians has no credentials to speak about protecting civilians," he said.

Slamming Pakistani claims, he added that Islamabad deliberately targeted and shelled border villages in India and killed over 20 and injured over 80 civilians during the conflict and its repeated LoC ceasefire violations. He said that Pakistan targeted schools, medical facilities, gurudwaras and temples.

"To preach at this body after such behaviour is grossly hypocritical. Let us be clear...Protection of civilians should not serve as an argument for protection of UN-designated terrorists," he noted before urging the international community to "come together on zero tolerance for terrorism and calling out those who sponsor and defend it".