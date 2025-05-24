From 'horrific 26/11' to 'barbaric mass murder' in Pahalgam: India blasts Pakistan at UNSC over decades of terror attack

India has strongly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council, pointing to a long history of terror attacks allegedly supported by Islamabad. The comments came from India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, during an open debate on protecting civilians during armed conflicts.

Referring to recent and past incidents, Harish said, “India has experienced decades of Pakistani-sponsored terrorist attacks across our borders. This has ranged from the horrific 26/11 attack on the city of Mumbai to the barbaric mass murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025.”

UN platform sees heated India-Pakistan exchange

The Indian envoy was responding to Pakistan’s earlier remarks during the debate, which centred around the safety of civilians, humanitarian workers, and media personnel in conflict zones.

“I am constrained to respond to the baseless allegations of the representative of Pakistan on a number of issues,” Harish noted during the session. He went on to say that Pakistan’s participation in discussions about civilian protection was “an affront to the international community”, given its alleged record of supporting violence that targets civilians.

Tensions rose after Pahalgam terror attack

Relations between the two countries worsened significantly following a terror attack in Pahalgam last month, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, many of whom were tourists.

India responded by conducting targeted strikes on what it identified as terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. This was followed by Pakistani attempts to attack Indian military bases over the next three days.

According to Indian officials, these attempts were met with a firm response. The situation de-escalated after both countries’ military operations directors held discussions and agreed to halt further military action on May 10.