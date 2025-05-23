Published: May 23, 2025, 23:47 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 23:47 IST
India reportedly presses FATF to re-greylist Pakistan over terror financing concerns
India is reportedly urging the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to place Pakistan back on the grey list due to ongoing concerns about terror financing and inadequate enforcement measures. According to reports, Indian officials have presented fresh evidence linking Pakistan-based groups to cross-border terrorism. The move, if successful, could impact Pakistan’s global financial standing and access to international aid.