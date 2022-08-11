India slams China's 'double standards' as Beijing puts hold on listing Pak based terror

India has slammed China's "double speak and double standards" on the issue of terror as Beijing has yet again put a hold on the listing of Pakistan-based terrorists at the United Nations. On Wednesday, China put a hold on the listing of Jaish-i-Mohammad (JIM)'s second in command, Abdul Rauf Azhar (Asghar), as an international United Nations designated terrorist. The hold lasts for a time span of 6 months, after which it is again reviewed.

The proposal was moved by India and co-sponsored by the US. China was the only country in the 15-member 1267 sanctions committee of the United Nations Security Council to put a hold on the listing of Abdul Rauf, who is the younger brother of Masood Azhar. Listing of Rauf meant he would be financially sanctioned, and couldn't travel or buy weapons.

Calling China's action "unfortunate", Indian government sources said, "sanctions committee has been prevented from playing its role due to political considerations." Abdul Rauf is among the plotters of the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC814 in 1999, while his terror group has been involved in the Indian Parliament attack in 2001 and the Indian Air Base attack in Pathankot in 2016.

This is the second time this year that China has blocked the listing of a Pakistan-based terrorist. In June 2022, Beijing placed a hold on listing the deputy chief of the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Abdul Rehman Makki. Makki has been involved in raising funds, recruiting, and radicalizing youths to resort to violence and planning attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

Sources said that there was "incontrovertible evidence" for listing both Azhar and Makki. Both have been sanctioned by the US under its domestic legislation and are among the most wanted men in India. As sources explained, "such politically motivated actions by China, in nearly every listing case of a Pak-based terrorist, undermine the entire sanctity of the working methods of the UNSC Sanctions Committees."

The development comes just a day after India slammed China at the United Nations security council for the "practice of placing holds and blocks on listing requests without giving any justification," which the Indian ambassador to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, said, "must end". She pointed out, "It is most regrettable that genuine and evidence-based listing proposals pertaining to some of the most notorious terrorists in the world are being placed on hold," explaining that "double standards and continuing politicisation have rendered the credibility of the Sanctions Regime at an all-time low."

