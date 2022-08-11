China puts hold on listing of Pakistan-based IC814 plotter Abdul Rauf Azhar

China on Wednesday put a hold on the listing of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Abdul Rauf Azhar as a United Nations designated international terrorist.

India and United States had proposed the listing of Azhar who was involved in the hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight 814 in 1999.

Both countries had proposed the listing two weeks ago. Abdul Rauf Azhar is the younger brother of Masood Azhar and is one of the most wanted persons in India. While all 14 other members agreed, only China stood out in placing the hold Abdul Rauf Azhar.

The development comes just a day after India slammed China at the United Nations Security Council on the "practice of placing holds and blocks on listing requests without giving any justification" as the Indian ambassador to UN Ruchira Kamboj said, "must end". She pointed, "it is most regrettable that genuine and evidence-based listing proposals pertaining to some of the most notorious terrorists in the world are being placed on hold", explaining that "double standards and continuing politicisation have rendered the credibility of the sanctions regime at an all-time low."

It is the second time this year that China has put a hold on the listing of a Pakistan-based terrorist as an international terrorist.

Earlier this year, China had put the UN listing of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba's second in command Abdul Rehman Makki on hold. He is allegedly the 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law and has been involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalising the youth to violence and planning attacks in India, particularly in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

