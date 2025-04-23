Pahalgam terror attack has sent shockwaves across India. This is one of the most terrorising attacks on tourists in the country, and condemning the incident, former J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid said, "This is Pulwama 2 moment of India. This was a Hamas-style attack on 7 October on Israel."

Advertisment

WATCH | Two Terrorists Killed By Security Forces In Encounter In Baramulla's Uri Day After Pahalgam Attack

Drawing parallels to Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, he had recently made remarks on the two-nation theory, "It's not a coincidence that Asim Munir uttered illogical words two days back, and then such an attack takes place where the religion of the tourists was asked. We should have an action plan, and Munir should s**t his pants. Nearly 90 terrorists are roaming freely in Kashmir."

Paul added, "This terror attack was unleashed by the Pakistan army. I have been saying that these are SSG (Special Service Group) commandos of the Pakistan army posing as terrorists. I appeal to all the people from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and POK to revolt against the Pakistan army's terrorist actions and declare independence."

Advertisment

Also read: Pahalgam Terror Attack Live: Pakistan and China react to attack that killed at least 27, mostly tourists

The former J&K DGP asserted, "India should break Pakistan army's back and break Pakistan into four parts."

Pahalgam was nothing short of Pulwama 2.0, unleashed by the Pakistan Army. We need a decisive response—one that makes Asim Munir shit his pants tonight. #PahalgamTerroristAttack pic.twitter.com/2vjNyxZWvu — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) April 23, 2025

Advertisment

Pahalgam terror attack:

Kashmir's Pahalgam witnessed a deadly attack on tourists on Tuesday (Apr 22) that claimed 28 lives. It was while enjoying the breezy weather and exploring the lush green meadows of Baisaran that armed men held tourists at gunpoint and shot at close range.

The attack is said to have been orchestrated and planned by The Resistance Front, which is an offshoot of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to sources, Lashkar commander Adil Gouri, who went to Pakistan from India in 2018, was instrumental in planning this attack. It is learnt that he recently infiltrated back into the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He was one of the terrorists who killed the tourists in Baisaran meadow.