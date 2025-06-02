/'Support of your friend in China...': Shashi Tharoor slams Pakistan, China for shielding LeT-backed terror group ‘Resistance Front’ at UNSC

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticised China for supporting Pakistan in removing a key terror reference at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He called out Beijing’s actions for helping shield the Lashkar-e-Taiba-supported ‘Resistance Front’ from being named in a press statement.

Tharoor, who is part of an all-party Indian delegation currently visiting Brazil, expressed his concern during a discussion with Brazilian diplomat Ambassador Celso Amorim. He pointed out that India had repeatedly raised the Resistance Front with the UN Sanctions Committee, but China’s support to Pakistan blocked any reference to the group.

“We have been reporting about RF to UN Sanctions Committee, time after time and when India encouraged our friends on the Security Council to mention the Resistance Front in the press statement that the Security Council issued,” he said.

“Pakistan government, I am sorry to say that with the support of your friend in China, took out the name, so there is not even a reference,” Tharoor added.

A pointed dig at both Pakistan and China

Taking a clear swipe at both Islamabad and Beijing, Tharoor said, “We are not on the Security Council, and neither are you. We have to change that situation. Both of us should be on the Council together.”

His comments underline the difficulties India faces in addressing cross-border terrorism, particularly when major powers within the UNSC use their influence to shield certain actors.

The Indian MPs’ delegation in Brazil was welcomed at the airport in Brasilia by Sandeep Kumar Kujur, Charge d’Affaires of the Indian Embassy.

Tharoor reacts to Colorado terror attack

In a separate post on X, Shashi Tharoor expressed concern over the recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. “Members of the Indian MPs’ delegation learnt with concern about the terror attack in Colorado and were relieved that there was no loss of life,” he said.