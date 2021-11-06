India sends in 100 tonne fertiliser to Sri Lanka amid Colombo's row with China over contamination

India has sent 100 tonnes of Nano Nitrogen fertiliser to Sri Lanka in the backdrop of latter barring the use of contaminated Chinese fertilisers.

Sri Lanka had barred shipment of Chinese organic fertiliser after it was found to be contaminated with bacteria, a development that has miffed Beijing which was quick to blacklist People’s Bank of Sri Lanka in a quid pro quo move. The People's Bank is the second largest commercial bank in Sri Lanka.

Indian supplies reached on two Indian Air force Globemaster aircraft on Thursday, which was Diwali day. The supplies were requested by Sri Lankan government.

A release by the Indian high commission in Colombo said, "the deployment was essentially to support the government of Sri Lanka's initiative towards organic farming and to expedite availability of Nano Nitrogen fertiliser to the Sri Lankan farmers".

The C17 aircraft operations were coordinated in close liaison with Sri Lanka Air Force.

The Indian mission pointed out that the close coordination between the two services led to the "quick deployment....and expeditious disembarkation" of IAF aircraft.

The Indian crew was received by Chief of Staff, Sri Lanka Air Force AVM Prasanna Payoe.

This is not for the first time that New Delhi has reached out to Colombo as part of its "Neighbourhood First' policy" and 'First Responder' in the region.

Indian Navy and Coast Guard have promptly responded to several crises in Sri Lanka such as containing the fire onboard MT New Diamond and MV XPress Pearl.

India also sent 100 T Liquid Medical Oxygen during the fourth wave of Covid pandemic via INS Shakti.

Supplies of vaccines and medicines from India to Sri Lanka have been key element of ties amid the Covid crisis.

New Delhi has provided 1 million doses of Covishield vaccine to Sri Lanka with 50% of it being gifted by India.