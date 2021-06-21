India sees lowest COVID-19 cases since March 24 

As the second wave of infections appears to be going down, India recorded 53,256 new COVID-19 cases today, the lowest in 88 days.

Today is the first day that the central government, in reversing a policy shift, will administer vaccinations to all adults over the age of 18.

The daily test positivity rate in India (one positive case for every 100 tests) has remained steady at 3.83 per cent.

The government has reported 1,422 deaths in the last 24 hours, down from previous highs of 3,000 per day. There have been 3, 86,713 fatalities in all.

This is the fourth consecutive day in the last two months when the death toll is below the 2,000-mark. It is also the 14th consecutive day when India has reported less than 1, 00,000 new coronavirus cases.

For the 39th day in a row, daily recoveries have outnumbered daily new cases. Over the last 24 hours, 78,190 patients have recovered, with a recovery rate of 96.36 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 39, 24,07,782 samples have been tested up to June 20 for Covid-19. Of these 13, 88,699 samples were tested on Sunday.

