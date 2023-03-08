India: Security forces celebrate Holi in Kashmir

While the whole nation celebrates the Holi festival across India, The soldiers of the border security forces, Indian Army, and CRPF posted in the Kashmir Valley are spreading the message of brotherhood and unity. Away from their home, these soldiers make sure to celebrate with full fervour.

BSF Frontier of the Kashmir Division, who are manning the Line of Control and also taking care of the operational duties organised the Holy celebrations for troops posted at Humhama BSF Headquarters in Budgam district. The BSF Jawans from different parts of the country were seen celebrating the festival of colours with each other like a family. These festivals are also days when there are no barriers of hierarchy, all celebrating the festival together.

"BSF has a tradition of celebrating all festivals from every religion with a lot of joy. This is a day when we don't follow any hierarchy and get together with each other. It helps in taking away our stress as well. I want to tell the nation that our soldiers are guarding the borders and we are always ready to tackle any situation on the LoC and make sure our country stays safe. '' said Ashok Yadav, IG BSF Frontier, Kashmir Division.

The celebrations were attended by all the soldiers from all religions. It also sets an example of brotherhood among the soldiers and also sends a message of unity to the citizens of the country.

''I love the festival of Holi; We are enjoying it so much. We are far from our home, but we are enjoying it the most. We are not feeling away from home, we are all Hindus and Muslims celebrating the Holi together. We celebrate all festivals together whether it's Holi or Eid. We are always together, '' said Azhar Udin Khan, BSF Soldier.

Many such celebrations were held for the soldiers of the Indian Army, CRPF, and Border Security Forces across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.