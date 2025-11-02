/India’s shipyards set sail for global ambition as key pacts inked

New Delhi: India’s state-run shipbuilding company inked a pact this week that could extend its tech know-how far beyond the shores of India. Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a Mini-Ratna state-owned shipyard under the Ministry of Defence, signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai-based MCI World LLC, aiming to muscle into the lucrative ship-repair market of the Middle East and North Africa.

The agreement, unveiled amid the glitz of India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blueprint to transform India’s shipyards into a global powerhouse, under the “Maritime Amrit Kaal” vision that eyes 2047 as the horizon for self-reliance and export dominance.

IMW 2025, co-hosted by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Indian Ports Association, drew a constellation of heavyweights: Over 100 international exhibitors, from port czars to tech wizards. The five-day affair, which wrapped up Friday, was graced by PM Modi himself at its kickoff, and a phalanx of ministers.

At the heart of HSL’s outreach was the MCI deal, a strategic beachhead in the Gulf. Under the MoU, the Dubai firm will closely cooperate with HSL even as the latter looks to service to MENA clients, potentially funneling repairs to Visakhapatnam—HSL’s home base on India’s eastern seaboard.

It is widely believed that the global ship-repair market will be worth billions of dollars and this MoU fits a broader mosaic of agreements HSL notched during the week, blending domestic muscle with foreign flair. A tie-up with the Dredging Corporation of India for docking and overhauling dredgers, bolstering coastal infrastructure, collaboration with the Indian Ports Association to align with national shipbuilding drives, a contract with Visakhapatnam Port Authority to build a 60-tonne bollard-pull tug, a workhorse for harbour towing and a partnership with the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding for AI and robotics training. These aren’t isolated handshakes but India's increased focus on “Atmanirbhar Bharat” or self-reliant India, reimagined through public-private alchemy.