India, Russia to jointly manufacture advanced version of BrahMos missile, Operation Sindoor's firepower: Reports

Amid the successful deployment of BrahMos missiles during Operation Sindoor and strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, India and Russia have opened negotiations to jointly manufacture an advanced version of the BrahMos missile, reported the Economic Times.

Russia has reportedly agreed to provide full technical cooperation to upgrade the missile. And a meeting in this regard has already taken place between the leaders of both the countries.

The new BrahMos facility, built at the cost of Rs 300 crore and inaugurated on May 11 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow will produce this upgraded version in significant numbers, reported the media house.

Capabilities of the BrahMos missile

Jointly developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya, BrahMos, Named after the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers, is known for its speed (Mach 2.8 to 3.0), making it one of the fastest supersonic cruise missiles globally. It can carry a 300 kg warhead and is designed for land, sea, and air-launch capabilities.

After India’s entry into the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) in 2016, the range of the missile system has been extended from the initial 290 km to approximately 450–600 km.

History

In February 1998, India's missile technologist, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who later went on to becomethe president,and Russia's first deputy defence minister NV Mikhailov signed an inter-government agreement in Moscow. It paved the way for BrahMos Aerospace (BAPL), the joint venture between India's DRDO andRussia's NPOM.

The first successful launch of Brahmos took place on June 12th, 2001. The missile was test fired from its land-based launcher at the interim test range off the Chandipur coast in Odisha.

