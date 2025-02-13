The India-Russia Joint venture, from its manufacturing facility in Korwa, Amethi district, Uttar Pradesh has handed over 40,000 Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles to India's defence ministry under a 2021 contract. The Indo-Russian joint venture, known as Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) was set up in 2019 to manufacture AK-203 assault rifles in India. The factory started producing AK-203 rifles in early 2023, and produces AK203 rifles that are intended to replace the aging INSAS rifles in the Indian armed forces.

The project aligns with India's "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives, aiming for self-reliance in defense manufacturing. A statement from Russia's main defence export agency Rosoboronexport, confirming the delivery of 40,000 AK rifles said, "the project is a shining example of a successful Make in India partnership.

Both state and private Indian manufacturing enterprises, laboratories, etc. are involved in the work, pointing that the joint venture's order portfolio is expected to "expand" with applications being received from other security agencies, in addition to India's Defense ministry.

The current rifles that have been handed over to the Indian Defence Ministry have substantial made in India components, with plans to increase it to 100 localisations. The Aero India 2025 which is underway in the Southern Indian city of Bengaluru has guards with the IRRPL manufactured rifles.

The joint venture has been tasked with producing over 600,000 (6 lakh) AK-203 assault rifles for the Indian armed forces. The Rs 5,000 cr agreement was signed in 2021. The rifles are to be produced with a complete technology transfer from Russia, aiming for 100% localization in India. The project has been symbolic of close India, Russia defence partnership. Rosoboronexport has actively proposed the Su-57E for direct purchase or joint production in India.