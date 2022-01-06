India reports over 90,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 325 deaths

India on Thursday reported over 90,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours including 325 deaths.

The health ministry said the daily positivity rate is currently at 6.43 per cent with 2,85,401 active cases in the country with the total number of cases reaching 90,928.

The total death toll due to the virus has risen to 4,82,876. The country had reported 58,097 on Wednesday.

Health officials said the number of Omicron variant cases have risen to 2,630.

India's western state of Maharashtra has 797 Omicron cases, the country's capital Delhi currently has 465 cases followed by Rajasthan(236), Kerala(234), Karnataka(226), Gujarat(204) and Telangana(94). The Omicron variant has now spread to 26 states including Union Territories.

India's eastern state of West Bengal recorded 14,022 COVID-19 cases along with 17 deaths in 24 hours with the total death toll reaching 19,827. The state has over 33,042 active COVID-19 cases, state health officials said.

Prominent people in West Bengal including actor Parambrata Chatterjee, ruling party member from TMC MP Deepak Adhikari (Dev), including BCCI president and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana have tested positive for the infection.

Maharashtra which has been hit hard due to the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020 recorded 26,538 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen by 44 per cent from the day earlier, authorities said.

Mumbai had reported 15,166 new coronavirus cases including three deaths on Wednesday as reports claimed nearly 160 resident doctors in Mumbai hospitals run by the state government and local civic corporations have tested positive for coronavirus.

(With inputs from Agencies)