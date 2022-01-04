Omicron: India's national capital Delhi imposes weekend curfew amid rising COVID cases

As cases of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 have increased in recent days, India's capital Delhi will implement a weekend curfew, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said during a news conference on Tuesday.

He also stated that most businesses will be forced to have half of their workforce work from home.

Buses and metro trains, on the other hand, will operate at full capacity, subject to severe COVID-19 safety regulations such as social distance and the wearing of masks, as these means of transportation have the potential to become super-spreaders.

Government offices will also be able to work from home, with the exception of vital services.

Buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

As a yellow alarm was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan last week, the authorities ordered the immediate closure of schools, colleges, theatres, and gyms, as well as numerous restrictions on the operation of shops and public transportation (GRAP).

In the national capital, a night curfew has been imposed from 10 pm (formerly 11 pm) to 5 am

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal, who is chief minister of India’s state of Delhi, confirmed that he has contracted coronavirus. The leader has also isolated himself at home.

Not just this, the CM has asked people, who came in contact with him in last few days, to go into quarantine and get tested.

On Twitter, Kejriwal said, "I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid (with) me in last few days, kindly isolate urself (yourself) and get urself tested."



