India reports over 6% increase in COVID-19 cases; 315 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 2,64,202 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with the number of active cases reaching 12,72,073.

The number of coronavirus cases is 6.7 per cent higher than Thursday, the health ministry said. India had reported 2,47,417 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which was an increase of 27 per cent from the previous day.

The number of deaths rose to 315 in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 4,85,350.

The health ministry informed that there were 1,09,345 recoveries even as the number of Omicron cases rose to 5,753.

India's southern state of Kerala reported 13,468 coronavirus cases in 24 hours with 21 deaths as the country continues to battle against the virus. Another southern state Tamil Nadu recorded over 20,000 COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths along with over 1,03,000 active cases.

India's western state of Maharashtra which is the hardest hit due to the virus reported 46,406 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday along with 36 deaths. The state health department said there were 34,658 recoveries with no new Omircon cases detected.

India capital Delhi continued to reel against the virus reporting 28,867 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths on Thursday.

The positivity rate in India's capital stands at over 29 per cent, the health department said with over 94,000 active cases.

Karnataka on Thursday reported over 25,000 COVID-19 cases with eight deaths in 24 hours with over 1,15,000 active cases in the state.

(With inputs from Agencies)