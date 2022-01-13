In a first, sewage samples test positive for Covid in Indian city

In a first, sewage samples taken from the Indian city, Chandigarh have tested positive for Covid. The ongoing pandemic has taken over the entire world by great shock. After humans, Covid cases have also been detected in various animals. However, sewage samples testing positive for Covid comes as another shocking development.

Sewage samples are processed differently from the human samples.

A report by Tribune India states that the samples were being tested as a mandate of the WHO-ICMR Centre for “environment surveillance for Covid-19”.

They were tested by Department of Virology, PGI. The testing of samples from wastewater treatment plants began in Indian cities Chandigarh and Amritsar during the month of December.

Earlier, similar technique has been used for the surveillance of polio as this virus is also excreted in the human faeces, just like coronavirus. This method is used as a prominent tool in determining virus transmission. Accordingly, measures can be taken to prevent the virus from spreading in that area.

One litre of sewage sample is concentrated for two to three days to 2-3 ml in order to improve the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA. Then, nucleic acid is extracted and purified. This way the virus is isolated from the sewage mixture. The sample is then tested on the RT-PCR machine to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. WHO states that finding RNA in wastewater implies that one or more person in the community have excreted virus through faeces.

