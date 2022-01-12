India reports over 1,94,700 coronavirus cases, 442 deaths in 24 hours

India reported over 1,94,700 coronavirus cases along with 442 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the country has risen to 9,55,319 with positivity cases at 11.05 per cent. The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 1,94,720 in the country on Wednesday.

India's health ministry informed the number of Omicron cases stands at 4,868.

Also Read: Health workers in Kashmir walk several kms in snowbound areas to vaccinate people

India's southern state of Tamil Nadu registered 15,379 new COVID-19 cases along with 20 deaths. The state health department reported there are currently 75,083 active cases in the state.

India's western state of Maharashtra which has been hit hard due to the virus since 2020 reported 34,424 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths with the number of active cases rising to 2,21,477. The state has registered 1,281 Omicron cases.

Amid the rise in coronavirus cases, Karnataka announced restrictions on rallies and protests with marriage functions allowed not more than 200 people in open spaces.

Also Read: CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'no plan to impose lockdown' in Indian capital

The state officials said "surveillance" will be carried out at the Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa border. The state had recorded 14,473 new COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in the state is currently at 10.30 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's eastern state of West Bengal registered 21,098 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths with over 1,00000 active cases. The positivity rate in the state is at 32.35 per cent.

(With inputs from Agencies)