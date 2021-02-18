India reports over 12,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 101 fatalities

India on Thursday reported 12,881 new coronavirus cases along with 101 fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths to 1,56,014.

According to the government, the number of active cases has now reached 1,37,342 with India's vaccination drive reaching 94,22,228 people. India's national capital reported no coronavirus deaths while recording 134 new coronavirus cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has reached 6,37,315 with the death toll reaching 10,894. There are 1,078 active cases in India's capital currently.

Karnataka reported 378 new coronavirus cases along with three deaths in the last 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has now reached 12,276.

Meanwhile, the government said it has plans to involve private sector healthcare facilities in a significant way in the ongoing coronavirus vaccination drive. India's health ministry informed that the total vaccination carried out had reached 91,86,756 beneficiaries.

Maharashtra which is the worst-hit state due to the virus reported 4,787 new coronavirus cases along with 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

The death toll in Maharashtra due to the virus has now reached 51,631 with the number of active cases going up to 38,013. In Tamil Nadu, 454 coronavirus cases were detected along with six deaths taking the total number of cases to 8,46,480 with the death toll rising to 12,438.