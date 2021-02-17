Over 91 lakh people vaccinated till now: India's Health Ministry

More than 91 lakh people have received the coronavirus vaccine till now, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.



Out of 91,86,757 vaccinations, 61,79,669 healthcare workers have received the first dose, 3,42,116 have received the second dose, while 26,64,972 frontline workers have been inoculated.



A total of 37 people have been hospitalised post-vaccination till now, while 29 deaths have been reported. The percentage of hospitalisation against vaccination is 0.0004 per cent.



"No case of serious/severe AEFI/death attributable to vaccination till date," the ministry said in a statement.



The vaccination of the healthcare workers had started on January 16 while the frontline workers started receiving the vaccine shots from February 2.