India reports over 1,000 new Covid cases for first time in 129 days

At a time when India is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, the total number of new cases reached over 1,000 for the first time in the last 129 days, as per Sunday data published by Indian Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the total number of active cases on Friday crosses the 5,000 mark in a first in the last 109 days. According to the data, a total of 1,071 fresh cases were reported in the county in the last 24 hours. Moreover, the death tally spiked to 5,30,802.

The three latest deaths were reported each from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Kerala. As per data on Sunday 8 am the infection tally was 4.46 crore. The rise in Covid cases comes at a time when there is also a surge reported in H3N2 Influenza virus. The Health Department has issued a Covid advisory in many states.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has urged states to exercise caution amid rise in the Covid cases in the nation. He called on states to ramp up testings, track new clusters, take samples of international travellers and promote precaution doses. Secretary Bhushan also asked everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.8%. The active cases currently make up 0.01 percent of the overall cases. The number of patients who have recovered from the illness increased to 4,41,58,703, and the fatality rate was 1.19 percent, according to the statistics.

