India reports drop in coronavirus cases; 871 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 2,35,532 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours along with 871 deaths, the health ministry said.

The number of active cases now stands at 20,04,333, the health ministry added with the daily positivity cases at over 13 per cent.

The number of recoveries nationwide reached 3,35,939, according to health officials.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka state government said the Omicron variant has replaced the Delta variant with the positivity rate at 67 per cent. The state had recorded 31,198 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths on Friday with the positivity rate at over 20 per cent.

The country had reported 2,51,209 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours along with 627 deaths on Friday.

Also Read: Wuhan is back in news with revelation on NeoCov. Check out what WHO has to say

India's eastern state of West Bengal recorded a drop in coronavirus cases reporting 3,805 COVID-19 infections with 34 deaths. The number of active cases in the state stands at 45,729 with the positivity rate at over 6 per cent.

Maharashtra which is the worst-hit state due to the virus recorded 24,948 new COVID-19 cases with 103 deaths in 24 hours. The state health department said there were 110 new Omicron cases with over 45,000 recoveries. The number of active cases in the state is at over 2,00,000.

Also Read: From Mu, Delta, IHU to NeoCov, here is a list of the many variants of coronavirus

The Gujarat government said night curfew will remain in place in cities across the state till February 4 after as over 12,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in 24 hours with 30 deaths.

India's capital Delhi reported over 4,000 COVID-19 cases with 25 deaths in 24 hours on Thursday. There are currently over 29,000 active cases in the city with the daily positivity rate at over 8 per cent.

(With inputs from Agencies)

