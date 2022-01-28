Wuhan is back in news with revelation on NeoCov. Check out what WHO has to say

Even as coronavirus and its variants were not enough, the news of a new type of the virus like Covid (SARS-CoV-2) has made headlines.

With the emergence of every new type of the virus, comes a huge amount of speculation and hype. Well, it is quite understandable as the coronavirus has been tormenting the world for over two years now.

In the latest development, the new type of coronavirus has been detected among bats in South Africa by Chinese researchers.

Even as the research claims that it has latent ability to mutate, the World Health Organisation has said that its potential needs further clarity.

NeoCov can penetrate human cells in the same way as SARS-CoV-2, as per scientists from the Wuhan University in China.

It is actually the closest relative to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV).

In a paper posted on preprint website bioRxiv, the researchers said, "It is only one mutation away from becoming dangerous for humans."

The paper is yet to be peer-reviewed.

The question whether the NeoCov coronavirus poses a threat to humans requires further study, as per the WHO.

"Whether the virus detected in the study will pose a risk for humans will require further study," the health body was quoted as saying to TASS news agency.

(With inputs from agencies)