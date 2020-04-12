India reports 909 coronavirus cases in one day; tally climbs to 8,356

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has reached 8,356, including 273 deaths. Of these, as many as 909 fresh cases were reported in last 24 hours.

716 people have recovered so far.

"A total of 8,356 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 273 deaths and 716 people who were COVID-19 positive have been recovered. Out of the total deaths, 34 deaths have been reported during the day," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said, on Sunday.

Agarwal added the government was increasing the testing capacity in private and government medical colleges.

"We have a detailed discussion with the health minister and home minister according to which we are increasing testing capacity in private and government medical colleges," he said, adding, "to support this effort, 14 mental institutes have been identified including AIIMS and Nimhans, through which we will increase our testing capacity in government medical colleges."