India reports 86,052 new cases as total infections near 6 million-mark

With 86,052 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus cases are nearing six million-mark, according to the health ministry updates shared on Friday.

There were 1,141 fatalities also confirmed in the 24 hour-period bringing the death toll to 92,290. The total infections stand at 5,818,571, including 9,70,116 active cases and 4,756,165 people getting cured/discharged/migrated.

Also read | Coronavirus: Cases top 7 million as Midwest states battle uptick

India's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 81.74 per cent and the mortality rate remains below 1.6 per cent, according to government figures.

In a positive development, Wednesday was the sixth consecutive day when the number of people recovered in the country was more than the total number of cases detected in the 24-hours period.

In the last few days, India has seen a significant drop in daily cases, but there needs to be more evidence to suggest whether the nation has surpassed the virus's peak or not.

Maharashtra continues to be India's worst-hit state with nearly 300,000 active cases and a death toll of 34,345.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he had been told by experts that the second wave of Covid-19 in the national capital has peaked.

Globally, the United States is the worst-hit country with over 7 million cases and 200,000 deaths.

