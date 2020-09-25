India reports 86,052 new cases as total infections near 6 million-mark

Coronavirus in India Photograph:( AFP )
India's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 81.74 per cent and the mortality rate remains below 1.6 per cent
With 86,052 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus cases are nearing six million-mark, according to the health ministry updates shared on Friday.
There were 1,141 fatalities also confirmed in the 24 hour-period bringing the death toll to 92,290. The total infections stand at 5,818,571, including 9,70,116 active cases and 4,756,165 people getting cured/discharged/migrated.
India's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 81.74 per cent and the mortality rate remains below 1.6 per cent, according to government figures.
In a positive development, Wednesday was the sixth consecutive day when the number of people recovered in the country was more than the total number of cases detected in the 24-hours period.
In the last few days, India has seen a significant drop in daily cases, but there needs to be more evidence to suggest whether the nation has surpassed the virus's peak or not.
Maharashtra continues to be India's worst-hit state with nearly 300,000 active cases and a death toll of 34,345.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he had been told by experts that the second wave of Covid-19 in the national capital has peaked.
Globally, the United States is the worst-hit country with over 7 million cases and 200,000 deaths.