India reports 19,148 new coronavirus cases, 434 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 19,148 new coronavirus cases and 434 deaths in the last 24 hours with the number of COVID-19 cases rising to 6,04,641 including 2,26,947 active cases.

The death toll due to the virus has now surged to 17,834 fatalities in the country.

Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) said today that the total number of COVID-19 samples tested on Wednesday was 90,56,173 with 2,29,588 samples tested till yesterday.

Maharashtra which is the hardest hit due to the virus reported 198 deaths and 5,537 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,80,298 including 79,075 active cases. The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 8,053.



Pune in Maharashtra reported 1,251 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases rising to 23,680.

India's national capital reported 2,442 new coronavirus cases and 61 deaths in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases rising to 89,802 including 27,007 active cases. The total death toll due to the virus in Delhi has climbed to 2803.

In Madhya Pradesh, 268 new coronavirus cases were reported taking the total number cases to 1,3861 with the death toll rising to 581 after nine deaths.

In Gujarat, 675 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 21 deaths with the number of cases rising to 33,318 including 1,869 deaths.