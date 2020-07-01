Coronavirus: Delhi is now discharging more patients than it is admitting

Delhi recently witnessed a massive surge of coronavirus cases, overtaking Maharashtra. But soon after, Tamil Nadu’s caseload took over the national capital territory’s.

With the recovery rate touching 60 per cent nationwide, more people may now be getting discharged than getting admitted, especially in Delhi.

Based on Delhi government’s data, the average infection rate during the second week of June was 31 per cent. In the week of June 22-28, it had improved to 18 per cent.

Additionally, in the week ending June 28, 27 more people on an average were discharged compared to those who were admitted.

In the last 24 hours, the pandemic had claimed 507 lives in the country, with the country adding over 18,600 new cases.

As of now, the total number of cases in the country stand at 5,85,493, with over 2,20,114 active cases in the country.

The death toll has risen to 17,400. Additionally, India's health ministry said that 3,47,979 have been cured of the virus.

Maharashtra which has been one of the hit hardest states due to the virus reported 245 deaths and 4,878 new coronavirus cases today with the total number of cases in the state rising to 1,74,761 including 75,979 active cases. Mumbai alone has inducted 4,554 deaths.

India's national capital reported 2,199 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases rising to 8,7360 including 2,62,70 active cases

The death toll due to virus in Delhi has gone up to 2,742. The Delhi government said that 5,31,752 tests have been done so far.

