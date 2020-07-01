Coronavirus: India reports 507 deaths in 24 hours; toll rises to 17,400

The coronavirus pandemic claimed 507 lives in the last 24 hours with 18,653 new coronavirus cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has shot up to 5,85,493 including 2,20,114 active cases, India's health ministry informed with the death toll rising to 17,400.

India's health ministry said that 3,47,979 have been cured of the virus.

Maharashtra which has been hit hardest due to the virus reported 245 deaths and 4,878 new coronavirus cases today with the total number of cases in the state rising to 1,74,761 including 75,979 active cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's capital Mumbai reported 903 new coronavirus cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases rising to 77,197 including 2,84,73 active cases.

There have been 4,554 deaths due to the virus in India's financial capital.

India's national capital reported 2,199 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases rising to 8,7360 including 2,62,70 active cases

The death toll due to virus in Delhi has gone up to 2,742. The Delhi government said that 5,31,752 tests have been done so far.

Gujarat reported 620 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours with the number of cases in the state rising to 32,446. There have been 1,848 deaths due to the virus in the state.