India firmly rejected the remarks made by the White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Brahmin by calling it "inaccurate". In a statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen some inaccurate statements made by him. We reject them.” Navarro has defended the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the American President Donald Trump on India, saying, “Brahmins” are profiteering at the expense of Indian people.