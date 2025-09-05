/'Boundary dispute with China is India’s biggest challenge and will continue...', says CDS Anil Chauhan

India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Friday (September 5) underscored that India's foremost security challenge continues to be its unsettled boundary dispute with China. Speaking at an event in Gorakhpur, Chauhan said Pakistan’s long-standing policy of waging a proxy conflict against India is the second biggest concern, noting that Islamabad has consistently sought to “bleed India by a thousand cuts.”

He also highlighted two other key threats: the destabilizing impact of regional turbulence and the increasing role of high-end technologies in shaping future battlefields. “Security challenges for nations do not simply disappear; they evolve in different forms. For India, the unresolved frontier with China will remain the toughest issue. Next is Pakistan’s indirect war, a strategy rooted in attrition,” Chauhan said. The CDS warned that modern warfare is no longer limited to land, air, and sea. “The spectrum now spans space and cyber domains. Since both of our adversaries possess nuclear capabilities, operational decisions against them will always be complex,” he explained.

Operation Sindoor

Chauhan also reflected on Operation Sindoor, carried out in May in response to the April 22 terrorist strike in Pahalgam. He said Indian forces struck terror networks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with complete operational autonomy. “The purpose of Operation Sindoor was not retaliation alone but to mark a boundary to India’s tolerance,” he stated. He described the mission as a multi-domain operation that involved coordination across military branches and cyber elements.