India records over 45,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active cases rise for fifth consecutive day

India added 45,083 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,26,95,030, while active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,37,830 with 460 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have increased to 3,68,558 comprising 1.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.53 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 8,783 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,55,327 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 51,86,42,929.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.57 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 34 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.28 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 65 days, according to the ministry.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,18,88,642, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

A total of 4,37,830 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,37,026 from Maharashtra, 37,261 from Karnataka, 34,856 from Tamil Nadu, 25,080 from Delhi, 22,807 from Uttar Pradesh, 20,466 from Kerala and 18,417 from West Bengal.