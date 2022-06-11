India records massive jump in Covid cases with over 8,300 infections; highest in 3 months

India has recorded its highest daily Covid tally in three months with 8,329 cases being detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said in its data.

This is the highest tally since February 28, when 8,013 cases were reported. The death toll also saw a marginal increase with 10 new fatalities being recorded, taking the toll due to the disease to 52,4757.

Among the countries where the new fatalities have been recorded are—Kerala (5), Delhi (2) and one each from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The active cases now comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.69 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 4,103 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,26,48,308, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 19.4 billion.

The surge in active cases has triggered concerns about a fourth wave in the country while new variants are being reported across the world.

However, a top official from the Indian Council of Medical Research has said that there is still no need to panic about the possible fourth wave of coronavirus hitting the country soon.

“It's wrong to say the 4th wave is coming, we need to examine district-level data. A high number of cases in a few districts can't be considered as a uniform increase in cases across the whole country,” Samiran Panda, ADG, ICMR said, according to ANI.

