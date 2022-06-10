Now, India can safeguard animals against Covid with its own jab, Anocovax. Read details here

India has come up with its own indigenous Covid vaccine for animals known as Anocovax. This is the first such shot. The vaccine, which was launched by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday, has been developed by Haryana-based ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (NRC). "It is due to the untiring contributions of scientists that the country stands self-reliant in developing its own vaccines more rather than importing. This is really a big achievement," Tomar said.

What is Anocovax?

Anocovax is an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 Delta (Covid) jab for animals. It is effective against both Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) said.

This jab has inactivated SARS-CoV-2 (Delta) antigen along with Alhydrogel as an adjuvant.

Anocovax is for which animals?

This vaccine is safe for mice, lions, leopards, dogs and rabbits, ICAR added in a statement.

Is there a diagnostic kit for animals?

The vaccine was launched virtually along with diagnostic kits for animals, which was developed by the ICAR-NRC. The kit is called 'CAN-CoV-2 ELISA kit'. It is a sensitive and specific nucleocapsid protein-based indirect ELISA kit, which can be used for antibody detection against SARS-CoV-2 in canines.

"There are no laboratory animals required for the preparation of the antigens. The kit is made in India and a patent has been filed for the same. No other comparable kits for detection of antibodies in canines are available in the market," the ICAR said.

