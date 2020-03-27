India records five new COVID-19 cases today, total now shoots up to 735

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India have shot up to 735, with the addition of five new cases registered today so far.

Bihar and Rajasthan reported two new cases each, with Andaman & Nicobar recording one new positive case.

Currently, there are 669 active cases in the country, an addition of five from yesterday. Out of the total 669, 50 have recovered so far, with no additions so far today.

Also read: India Lockdown: Kashmiri youths stuck in Haryana's Hisar, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala extends help

India has reportedly lost 16 people to the virus, with no deaths reported today.

27 states and union territories are currently affected throughout the country.

The country is currently in the third day of a 21-day-long nationwide lockdown, which has been enforced to tackle the rising number of infections in the country.





Firefighters spray disinfectant over a residential area from a sky lift crane during a government-imposed lockdown in Chennai | AFP

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi had said, “If developed countries with the best healthcare couldn’t effectively deal with the virus, how will we? Please stay at home and protect your loved ones, I request to you”, during a national briefing a few days ago.

Kerala currently has the most number of cases with 137, out of which eleven have recovered, with zero deaths reported in the state.

Maharashtra follows suit with 125 cases, with one case of recovery recorded so far.

Also read: Situation in Iran remains precarious, India asks citizens to stay put

The capital city, New Delhi, currently has 32 active cases, with six recoveries reported so far.

The states of Manipur, Mizoram, alongside the union territory of Puducherry have so far recorded the least number of cases: one each!

In the border territories of Jammu & Kashmir as well as Ladakh, the number of cases has been rising rapidly. The former has 14 cases now, and the latter accounts for 13 of the nationwide cases.

(With inputs from agencies)